POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US President Joe Biden: Israel cannot continue down this road
04:25
World
US President Joe Biden: Israel cannot continue down this road
President Joe Biden has urged the Israeli prime minister to abandon a contentious judicial overhaul that has led to massive demonstrations. Biden insists the country "cannot continue down this road". Itamar Rabinovich, former Israeli ambassador to the US unpacks the significance of this message from the US president and what it means for US-Israel ties. #Biden #Netanyahu #JudicialReform
March 29, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?