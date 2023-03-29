POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Maya Bay struggles to balance sharks with tourism
02:20
World
Maya Bay struggles to balance sharks with tourism
In 2018, Thailand limited traveller numbers to Maya Bay to help preserve nature. The remote jungle and tropical sands were made famous by the Hollywood movie "Beach' starring Leonardo Di Caprio, which brought tens of thousands of tourists. Now, more than four years on, tourism has resumed there and there are growing fears that reef sharks and other sea creatures' are again at risk. Rumeysa Codar reports.
March 29, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?