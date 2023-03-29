POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tel Aviv stock exchange plummets 20% this year
04:31
BizTech
Tel Aviv stock exchange plummets 20% this year
A controversial judicial reform law and the intense public protest against it are taking a toll on Israel's economic outlook. Tel Aviv's stock exchange has taken a 20 percent hit, and the shekel has seen serious swings. Credit rating agencies Fitch and Moody's warned on Tuesday that the turmoil could 'weaken Israel's credit profile'. Some Israeli venture capitalists are exercising caution as the uncertainty continues. Israel does little trade with its closest neighbors, but its reputation for political stability in a volatile region is central to its strong trade ties with the US as well as major European and Asian economies. #IsraelEconomy #FitchandMoody's #IsraelPolitics
March 29, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?