POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bitcoin falls after CFTC sues crypto exchange Binance
05:29
BizTech
Bitcoin falls after CFTC sues crypto exchange Binance
The US Commodity Futures and Trading Commission has filed a complaint against the world's largest crypto platform Binance and its CEO. Changpeng Zhao has allegedly broken American derivatives rules, actively soliciting US-based users and subverting the exchange's compliance program. CFTC rules require platforms to register with the agency to let Americans trade those products. The filing has the potential to upend the exchange's operations completely. Bitcoin is now down 3% and Ethereum is sliding by 3.5%.
March 29, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?