Road and Rail Network to Link Türkiye and Gulf Via Iraq
It's a plan that has been floated for years, but has seen slow progress as of late. A road and railway network, running from southeastern Turkiye, through Iraq, all the way to Basra on the Gulf. Although languishing for years in the planning phase, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave the project a new jolt, referencing it during a press conference last week with Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. Dubbed the Development Road Project, the railway and road network will begin at Ovakoy on the Turkish-Iraqi border, and head south. It will pass all of Iraq's major cities including Mosul, its capital Baghdad, before finally arriving in Basra and the al Faw port on the Gulf. Iraq's Prime Minister said he had constructive talks with President Erdogan, especially when it came to the economy. The two countries saw a record trade year in 2022, hitting 24 billion dollars. President Erdogan also said that Turkiye would be releasing more water from the Tigris River, to help alleviate water shortages in Iraq, which lies downstream. Guests: Ivan Eland Senior Fellow at the Independent Institute Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University
March 28, 2023
