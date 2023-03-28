POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Two people killed by Russian missile strike in eastern Ukraine
02:36
World
Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday announced that it's fired a super-sonic anti-ship missile at a mock target in the sea of Japan. This latest display of Moscow's military arsenal, comes after Russian missiles pounded buildings in eastern Ukraine on Monday, killing two people and injuring at least 25. Recent escalation forced western allies to ramp up their support to Ukraine. Germany has confirmed delivering 18 Leopard-2 tanks to Kiev, with more on the way. Jon Brain reports.
March 28, 2023
