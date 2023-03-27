POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pro-Khalistan protests spread globally amid ongoing hunt for Sikh separatist
26:00
World
Pro-Khalistan protests spread globally amid ongoing hunt for Sikh separatist
Pro-Khalistan protests have been spreading from the UK to the US and Canada while the hunt for Amritpal Singh, a hardline Sikh separatist, remains ongoing. Who is Amritpal Singh, and what are the reasons behind the growing demands for an independent Sikh state at this time? Guests: Puneet Sahani Sikh Activist Raman Malik BJP Spokesperson Gurcharan Singh Member of the Dal Khalsa UK Ajai Shukla Journalist and Retired Colonel of the Indian Army
March 27, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?