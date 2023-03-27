POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
14 pro-Iran fighters killed in US airstrikes in Syria.
03:42
World
14 pro-Iranian fighters have been killed during US airstrikes in the eastern part of Syria, says a monitoring group. The US carried out the strikes targeting an Iran-aligned group. US says it was a retaliation for a deadly drone attack which killed one of its contractors and wounded five US soldiers. David B Des Roches, Associate Professor Near East South Asia Center has more on this attack. #proIranfighters #Syria #droneattack
March 27, 2023
