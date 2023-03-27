POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kiev orders monks in historic Pechersk Lavra monastery to leave.
03:46
World
Kiev orders monks in historic Pechersk Lavra monastery to leave.
Tensions are rising at a historic Orthodox Christian monastery in Kiev. The church has played a crucial role in both Russian and Ukrainian history, but earlier this month the government ordered its monks to leave, accusing them of having ties with Moscow. Peter Zalmayev, the director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative unpacks what is behind this standoff. #Christian #Orthodox #monastery,
March 27, 2023
