Mediterranean sees significant increase in migrant crossings
06:17
World
Mediterranean sees significant increase in migrant crossings
The arrival of spring in the northern hemisphere has produced a significant increase of the numbers of migrants crossing the Mediterranean to reach Europe. Authorities from North Africa to Europe are responding by clamping down on people attempting the often deadly journey across the sea. Lorenzo Castellani Professor of History of Political Institutions at LUISS Guido Carli of Rome weighs in on migration flows on the central Mediterranean route. #Mediterranean #migrants #Europe
March 27, 2023
