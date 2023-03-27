POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protests erupt in Beirut as currency hits record low
The International Monetary Fund has warned that Lebanon is going through a very dangerous period, as its economic collapse deepens. In April, the IMF reached a preliminary agreement with Beirut on a 3-billion dollar conditional bailout package. But nearly a year after, officials are yet to implement the necessary reforms to unlock the 4-year financing programme. There's been outrage on the streets over the harsh economic conditions. Police clashed with angry protesters in Beirut after the Lebanese currency hit a record low against the US dollar. Priyanka Navani has more.
March 27, 2023
