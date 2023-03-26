What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Honduras and China establish diplomatic ties in blow to Taiwan

Honduras has established formal diplomatic ties with China, after announcing it was breaking relations with Taiwan. China has allegedly been pressuring Taiwan's dwindling number of foreign allies for years, trying to get them to reject recognition of Taiwan as an independent self-governing territory. Taipei has denounced the move, accusing Beijing of using "coercion and intimidation" to lure away one of its few remaining allies. Malik Fuda reports.