NGO reunites 61 Ukrainian families after children taken to Russia

A Ukrainian NGO says it successfully returned 61 Ukrainian children, believed to have been illegally transferred to Russia, back to their country. Last week, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for his alleged role in the removal of thousands of Ukrainian children from occupied areas in Ukraine. On Thursday, the EU Commission president said she was initiating a plan to trace and return the children. She claimed more than 16,000 had been taken. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #Russia #Ukraine