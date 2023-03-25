POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Libya is one of the driest countries with no natural rivers
Libya is one of the driest countries with no natural rivers
Libya which was once one of north Africa's wealthiest countries. But a 12-year long civil war plunged the country into chaos, with people facing one crisis after the other. The most dangerous of which, they say, is water scarcity. Libya is one of the driest countries in the world. It has no natural rivers. Officials warn that if the crisis continues, it could lead to the outbreak of disease, including hepatitis and cholera. The UN estimates that some four million Libyans might be deprived of access to clean water if the country does not see an end to the conflict. And until a lasting solution is found for these arid areas, Libyans will have to try and create their own. Bashir Brika , Chemical Engineer and Researcher on water resources, is talking about Libya and water crisis: He says "one if the main challenges in Libya now ad has been for years is the water shortage. Lack of clean drinking water as well as lack of water distributing system.These issues forced many Libyans to look for alternatives. The governments for the last decade did not focus on solving these problems" #watercrisis #Libya #watershortages
March 25, 2023
