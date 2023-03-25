POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rishi Sunak stresses importance of upholding democratic values
Rishi Sunak stresses importance of upholding democratic values
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been jeered by hundreds of protestors in London during his visit for talks with British counterpart Rishi Sunak. The visit comes amid political turmoil in Israel, with the country gripped by months of demonstrations against Netanyahu's judicial reforms. In reference to the controversial legislation, Sunak emphasised the need for Israel to uphold democratic values. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports from London. #netanyahu #judicialreform #rishisunak
March 25, 2023
