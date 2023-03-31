POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New York grand jury votes to indict Trump for hush-money payments
05:05
World
New York grand jury votes to indict Trump for hush-money payments
Donald Trump has become the first former US president to face criminal charges, after a grand jury voted to indict him. Trump will now have to appear in court at a date still to be determined. He's accused of paying hush money to adult movie star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University weighs . #TrumpIndictment #DonaldTrump #NewYorkGrandJury
March 31, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?