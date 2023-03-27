POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fed stays course on inflation fight despite bank panic
On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points. Now they're around 5 percent, up from near zero just a year ago. The rapid shift in monetary policy has spelled disaster for several banks and raised the specter of a contagious bank run that prompted the US Treasury to pull the savings of uninsured deposits out of the abyss. So far, authorities have kept panic from spreading, but how did the US economy get here? Wilson Dizard has this report.
March 27, 2023
