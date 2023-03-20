World Share

The costly fallout of Iraq invasion

The US invasion of Iraq in 2003 was based on the claim that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. Twenty years later, it is clear that this was not the case, and many question the legitimacy of the decision to go to war. As we reflect on the past two decades, we consider the consequences and costs of the invasion, including its impact on Iraq, the Middle East, and the United States. Guests: Ali Al-Dabbagh Former Iraqi government spokesman Thomas S. Warrick Director of The Future of DHS Project at Atlantic Council Afzal Ashraf Senior UK Government Advisor