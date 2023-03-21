World Share

EU and Russia jostle for influence in Georgia

Thousands took to the streets of Georgia's capital Tbilisi when the government proposed a 'Foreign Agent' bill. Critics described the law as Russia-style, and the show of public anger led to it being withdrawn. On the face of it, the demonstrations appeared to highlight the country's political fault lines. A pro-Russia elite versus a pro-EU public. But is it really as straightforward as that? Guests: Manana Kochladze Democratisation and Human Rights Lead at CEE Bankwatch Network Tornike Sharashenidze Professor at the Georgia Institute of Public Relations Domitilla Sagramoso Senior Lecturer in Security and Development