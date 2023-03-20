POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish football team Galatasary hosts charity auction for earthquake victims
02:32
BizTech
More than a month after southeastern Turkiye was devastated by earthquakes, relief efforts continue. From government institutions to NGOs and even sports clubs, aid has been coming in from all directions. One of the country's top football clubs, Galatasaray, has been auctioning special items for the cause. Tayyibe Aydin reports. #Galatasaray #TurkiyeEarthquakes #Football
March 20, 2023
