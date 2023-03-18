World Share

Türkiye to start ratification process of Finland's NATO accession

Türkiye is to start ratifying Finland's bid to become a NATO member after months of opposition to Finland and Sweden joining the security alliance. The announcement was made in Ankara after a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. Erdogan said Finland had taken concrete steps to address concerns over groups that Türkiye and other western countries have labelled as terrorist organizations. TRT World’s Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah has more. #NATO #Finland #Türkiye