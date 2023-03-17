World Share

Turkish Parliament To Vote On Ratifying Finland's NATO Membership

Finland is one step closer to becoming NATO's newest member. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkiye's parliament will vote on ratifying Finland's bid to join the 30-nation alliance. He made the remarks during a press conference with his Finnish counterpart, President Sauli Niinisto in Ankara. Citing Finland's fulfilment of its pledges made in Madrid last year to combat terrorism, President Erdogan reiterated that Turkyie remains open to NATO's expansion. The Finnish president welcomed the news. Guests: Helin Sari Ertem Associate Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University Steven Horrell Senior Fellow at CEPA