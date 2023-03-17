POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish Parliament To Vote On Ratifying Finland's NATO Membership
14:34
World
Turkish Parliament To Vote On Ratifying Finland's NATO Membership
Finland is one step closer to becoming NATO's newest member. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkiye's parliament will vote on ratifying Finland's bid to join the 30-nation alliance. He made the remarks during a press conference with his Finnish counterpart, President Sauli Niinisto in Ankara. Citing Finland's fulfilment of its pledges made in Madrid last year to combat terrorism, President Erdogan reiterated that Turkyie remains open to NATO's expansion. The Finnish president welcomed the news. Guests: Helin Sari Ertem Associate Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University Steven Horrell Senior Fellow at CEPA
March 17, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?