Turkic States Gather in Ankara To Plan For Future Disasters

The Organisation of Turkic States gathered in Ankara, in a show of solidarity following the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkiye's south on February 6th. Leaders from the regional grouping met in the Turkish capital to discuss ways to jointly carry out emergency responses to future disasters. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the leaders and praised their help and support following last month's quake. Turkic states across Central Asia and the Caucasus were the first to offer rescue teams and aid supplies to Turkyie. Now the group is looking to create a coordination and cooperation system to tackle natural disasters. The Orgnisation of Turkic States, which succeeded the Turkic Council aims to bring member states closer together. The bloc includes Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, along with observers Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Guest: Bruce Pannier Political Analyst