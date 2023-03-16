POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macron's pension bill advances despite widespread opposition
02:08
World
Macron's pension bill advances despite widespread opposition
President Emmanuel Macron has by-passed the parliament in order to push through his controversial pension reforms. The plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 was passed in the Senate, but it became clear the government didn't have a majority in the National Assembly. The move to force through the measures has enraged opposition politicians and unions who are promising more protests. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
March 16, 2023
