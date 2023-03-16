POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pentagon releases video of US drone crashing above Black Sea
The Pentagon has released a video which appears to back US claims that an American drone was brought down in the Black Sea by a Russian jet. Moscow initially said its jets were not responsible for the crash, but they say the unmanned drone was flying near Russian airspace. The incident resulted in heated exchanges between the two countries - the US says it will continue flying its surveillance crafts in the region. Sumeyye Ceylan reports.
March 16, 2023
