World
Herzog unveils proposal to replace govt plan to limit judiciary
The Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, has proposed an alternative to the far-right government's planned overhaul of the judiciary. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's changes would weaken the Supreme Court and allow more political influence over it, and have triggered mass protests for weeks. In a televised address Herzog said Israel was at a turning point and in crisis. He even brought up the spectre of civil war. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.
March 16, 2023
