Workers strike across UK as treasury unveils annual budget
04:52
World
Across England, teachers, university lecturers, civil servants, junior doctors and tube drivers have staged a mass walkout as the Treasury Chief unveils his annual budget. Teachers from the National Education Union (NEU) are striking on 15 and 16 March, joining medics and junior doctors who are asking for a 35% pay raise to keep in line with inflation. Francis Davis from University of Birmingham weighs in on the protests in France and England. #teachers #workers #wages #UK
March 15, 2023
