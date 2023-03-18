POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Tropical Cyclone Freddy
26:06
World
Africa Matters: Tropical Cyclone Freddy
This week, we follow the deadly trail of Cyclone Freddy, which is on track to become the most powerful and long-lasting storm ever recorded in the southern hemisphere. People in Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi are now counting their losses with hundreds of people killed and about half a million people left homeless. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. #AfricaMatters
March 18, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?