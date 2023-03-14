World Share

Türkiye Moves to Become Eurasia's Supply, Transport and Energy Hub

The COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on global supply chains, disrupting everything from manufacturing and international trade. China and many parts of the Asia Pacific, saw their factories cut off from the rest of the world for months. But amid those uncertainties, many companies in Europe saw an opportunity, to bring those supply chains closer to home. Türkiye, with its strategic location between the two continents became a favored choice. Over the past several years, global investors have sought to set up operations in Türkiye, creating manufacturing hubs, and transport links connecting Europe and Asia. The country's post-covid rebound in manufacturing also led to a boom in exports, that include machinery, vehicles, and textiles. With heavy investment and a young work force, multinational companies have their eyes set on the bigger role Türkiye will play in global trade. But what challenges could derail that plan? Could geo-political upheavals in Europe, the South Caucasus and Middle East disrupt that progress? And will a shaky global economy with rising energy prices also play a role? Guest: Tobias Bartz CEO at Rhenus Group