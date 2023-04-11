POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gross mismanagement or a novel way to approach a complex problem?
25:30
World
Gross mismanagement or a novel way to approach a complex problem?
The UK is planning to house asylum seekers on barges after the suspension of their initial plan to send them to Rwanda. This new tactic is the latest in a series of controversial measures aimed at managing immigration and discouraging asylum seekers from coming to the UK. Guests: David Campbell Bannerman, Chairperson of The Freedom Association Amanda Jones, Barrister at Great James Street Chambers John Howarth, Director at Politics Without Borders
April 11, 2023
