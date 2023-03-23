POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ninth day of nationwide protests against govt's pension reform in France
Over a million people have taken to the streets in France, on a ninth day of nationwide demonstrations and strikes over pensions reform. Schools, public transport, railways and oil refineries have all been disrupted by the ongoing industrial action. President Emmanuel Macron's government forced the legislation through without a vote in the lower house of parliament last week, a move which has further angered his opponents. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
March 23, 2023
