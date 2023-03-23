POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
02:48
World
EU leaders endorsed joint ammo purchases for Ukraine
EU leaders have agreed to spend more than $2 billion on supplying Ukraine with artillery shells. They plan to send a million shells in the next 12 months and ramp-up production to replenish their own stockpiles. The leaders were joined by the UN Secretary General who is concerned that sanctions against Belarus are affecting global fertiliser supplies. In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kherson to witness reconstruction work in the city which his forces liberated late last year. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels.
March 23, 2023
