POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Scotland’s Choice? The SNP leadership race.
25:51
World
Scotland’s Choice? The SNP leadership race.
The contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s first minister has been a pretty nasty affair - especially for Kate Forbes. The committed Christian was well-ahead of her rivals until she revealed her rather traditional views on same sex marriage and other social affairs. Many of her own Scottish Nationalist Party colleagues turned on her as did a good chunk of the press. With just three candidates left in the race, we asked our panel if any of them can unite the party and resurrect the case for independence.
March 23, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?