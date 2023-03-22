POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Xi Jinping invites Putin to China after state visit to Moscow
02:39
World
Xi Jinping invites Putin to China after state visit to Moscow
In Moscow, President Xi Jinping said goodbye to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as their three-day meeting ended. In his closing remarks, the Chinese leader told Putin they were driving geopolitical change around the world. The two leaders called for responsible dialogue to resolve the Ukraine crisis, with Xi saying Beijing and Moscow had signed an agreement bringing their ties into a new era of cooperation. Dasha Chernyshova reports from Moscow.
March 22, 2023
