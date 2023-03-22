POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can China's peace plan resolve Ukraine conflict?
Can China's peace plan resolve Ukraine conflict?
Russian President Putin says China's proposed peace plan has the potential to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, although Western nations have dismissed it as flawed. Following the recent visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Russia and discussions with Putin, it remains unclear whether Russia and Ukraine are any closer to achieving peace, leaving the effectiveness of China's peacemaking efforts in question. Guests: Victor Gao Chair Professor of Soochow University Julia Melnikova Program Manager at the Russian International Affairs Council Suzanne Loftus Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute’s Eurasia Program
March 22, 2023
