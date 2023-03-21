POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IPCC: Immediate action needed to avert irrevocable damage.
The United Nations has published what its Secretary General calls a survival guide for humanity. Thousands of scientists who are part of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have distilled six years of work and presented some key points which ought to help mitigate the very worst effects of the climate crisis. Peter Newman, a member of the IPCC has more on this report. #IPCC #Climatecrisis #UN
March 21, 2023
