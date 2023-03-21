World Share

Iraq war: what legacy 20 years on

20 years ago, after months of diplomatic wrangling at the UN, a US-led coalition invaded Iraq. The opening salvoes were described as ‘shock and awe’, and the invading countries claimed to want to remove Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction, change the regime, and spread democracy to the Middle East. So what happened? Guests: Abdulrazzaq Al-Saiedi Technical expert on Iraq at Physicians for Human Rights Oula Kadhum Postdoctoral Fellow in Lund University and Fellow in International Migration at LSE Richard Toye Professor of Modern History at the University of Exeter Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Philip Hampsheir, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.