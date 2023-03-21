POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish FM Visits Egypt For the First Time In a Decade
12:05
World
Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has made a landmark visit to Cairo, where he met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. The meeting comes just weeks after Shoukry visited Turkyie, in a show of solidarity following the February 6th earthquakes that devastated the country's south. Both visits were the first of their kind in a decade, and expectations are high that full diplomatic relations will be restored soon. Guests: Wafik Moustafa Chairman of the British Arab Network Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University
March 21, 2023
