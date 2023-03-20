POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Xi and Putin to meet again on Tuesday to continue bilateral talks
02:30
World
Xi and Putin to meet again on Tuesday to continue bilateral talks
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have exchanged warm words of praise as the Chinese leader began a three day state visit to Moscow. The two presidents are expected to discuss closer ties and the war in Ukraine. Their meeting is being closely monitored by Western leaders for signals that China is changing its neutral stance on the conflict. The US says it is worried China may start sending arms to Russia. In Brussels, EU foreign ministers met to agree a joint procurement deal aimed at supplying a million artillery shells for the Ukrainian army. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
March 20, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?