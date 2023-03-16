POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A Looming Indictment? | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Prosecutors in New York move closer to a possible indictment of Donald Trump as he refuses to testify this week before a grand jury. Trump could become the first former president in US history to be indicted, following the decision by the Manhattan District Attorney to invite him to testify this week over an alleged hush-money payment and falsification of payment records, in the lead-up to the 2016 election. Trump, who is running for president for a third time, called it a “political Witch-Hunt”, saying the aim is to “take down the leading candidate, by far, in the Republican Party”.
March 16, 2023
