LINEKER’S BBC IMMIGRATION ROW
World
When former England footballer turned BBC TV host Gary Lineker condemned the government’s illegal immigration bill on Twitter, the broadcaster removed him from fronting the country’s biggest sports show. Lineker refused to take back his comments, and the BBC was accused of hypocrisy and lacking impartiality. Who was in the right? Guests: Femi Oluwole Political commentator for the Independent Petros Iosifidis Professor of Media & Communication Policy at City University of London. Ben Jacobs Sport Broadcaster Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Philip Hampsheir, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World
March 16, 2023
