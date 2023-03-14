World Share

Will Bakhmut fall to Russian forces in Ukraine's latest battle?

As the battle for Bakhmut continues, casualties rise and Ukrainian troops are being pushed to the city's western edge. With Russian troops closing in from the north and south, the outcome remains uncertain. However, recent reports indicate that Russia's advance may have stalled. Will Ukraine manage to hold on or will the city fall? Guests: William Courtney Former Assistant to US President for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Peter Zalmayev Eurasia Democracy Initiative Director Sergey Markov Professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations