‘Anti-Bosniak’ Fresco Raises Fears of Ethnic Tensions in Montenegro

Photos published by the media of an anti-Bosniak fresco in a newly-renovated church in the Montenegrin town of Rozaje have sparked controversy. The fresco depicts two Bosniak men wearing traditional clothes, trying to attack a mother and her baby with knives. Authorities in Rozaje, which has a majority Bosniak population, have urged the Serbian Orthodox Church to remove the motifs. The church agreed to issue a public apology and repaint the walls. But so far, it has done neither. Mirjana Miladinovic went to see why many Montenegrins feel offended by the fresco. Plus, following Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the covid-19 pandemic, food and energy prices skyrocketed across the world as sanctions on Russia's oil and gas sectors plummeted supplies. Higher energy costs have translated into price hikes across the board, and nowhere is that more evident than in inflation rates across the Balkans. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp