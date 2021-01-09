POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Not News But Life I What’s in Organic Food I Episode 4
10:00
World
A lot of people believe that organic food is healthier than conventionally-grown produce, but what exactly is organic food, anyways? And why is organic food more expensive than the "regular" stuff? And how do you know your organic food really is organic? Let’s join Franziska to get to know more about organic farming. Watch other episodes of 'Not News But Life' 👉 http://trt.world/fhts #OrganicFood
January 9, 2021
