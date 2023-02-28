World Share

Egypt's FM Oversees Aid Delivery, Visits Türkiye's Quake Zones

The last time an Egyptian foreign minister visited Türkiye, the world was a very different place. But in the aftermath of the February 6 earthquakes that devastated southern Türkiye, Egypt's foreign ministry said a trip by its top diplomat, would show solidarity between the two brotherly peoples. The two countries saw relations plummet following the 2013 coup that brought Egypt's current president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to power. For the past year, Ankara and Cairo have traded diplomatic gestures, including the possibility of high level visits. On Monday, Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Türkiye's port city of Mersin, where he met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. Shoukry, was in Mersin to oversee the arrival of an Egyptian ship loaded with aid and relief supplies. Guests: Riccardo Fabiani North Africa Project Director at Crisis Group Ali Bakeer Non-Resident Fellow at Atlantic Council