How did Adrian Grenier go from Entourage to Ecology? | The InnerView
Adrian Grenier is best known as the star of Entourage, but today he wants to heal the earth. During a visit to Istanbul, he talks to The InnerView about the contradictions of fame and why Vincent Chase is no longer chasing the limelight, but tilling the soil and trying to make the world a better place. is best known as the star of Entourage, but today he wants to heal the earth.
March 13, 2023
