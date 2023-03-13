POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
White House and congress intensify scrutiny on TikTok
The United States used to be the home of all things social media, but it's been challenged in recent years by Tik Tok, a video-sharing app based in China that has been one of the fastest-growing in history. The US government has become concerned about possible national security concerns over the app, and its effect on US consumers' privacy. TikTok denies that it has any relationship with the Chinese government, but that's not enough to satisfy lawmakers. Wilson Dizard has this report on what outlawing the service could mean.
March 13, 2023
