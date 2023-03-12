World Share

Over 100,000 protesters swarm Tel Aviv denouncing proposed judicial reform

Hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets across Israel, in what is being called the biggest demonstration in the country's history. They are protesting plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far right government to exert more political influence over the courts, while limiting the Supreme Court's ability to strike down laws. The government has rejected calls to negotiate, instead vowing to press ahead with the move next week. Malik Fuda has more. #israelprotests #netanyahu #judicialreform