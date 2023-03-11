POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
TikTok charm offensive
13:15
World
TikTok charm offensive
TikTok is on a public relations crusade to convince Western governments, and the public, that it's a safe platform. It may be one of the most popular social media apps in the US - but the Senate is mulling a bill that would give the Biden administration the power to ban TikTok nationwide. The US, Canada and the EU have already banned use of the Chinese app on government-issued phones amid alleged data privacy violations and concerns user data is being fed to the Chinese government. #Newsfeed #tiktok
March 11, 2023
