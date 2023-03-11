POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore diplomatic relations
02:12
World
Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore diplomatic relations
Representatives of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in China, and have now agreed to resume ties and re-open embassies in the two countries. The longtime rivals have been backing warring factions in various conflicts, including those in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon. But now they will work on addressing their differences, which could open up a new chapter in the Middle East. Nizar Sadawi reports. #SaudiArabia #Iran #China
March 11, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?