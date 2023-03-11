World Share

Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore diplomatic relations

Representatives of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in China, and have now agreed to resume ties and re-open embassies in the two countries. The longtime rivals have been backing warring factions in various conflicts, including those in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon. But now they will work on addressing their differences, which could open up a new chapter in the Middle East. Nizar Sadawi reports. #SaudiArabia #Iran #China